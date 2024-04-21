Carnival cruise ship departing from Tampa rescues 27 Cuban nationals

While en route from Tampa to Roatan, Honduras, a Carnival cruise ship helped rescue 27 Cuban nationals who were lost at sea and signaling for help on Sunday afternoon.

The bridge team onboard Carnival Paradise spotted the vessel that the Cubans were in and turned the ship around to rescue them. They were taken aboard, given food, and attended to the medical team.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West and Roatan officials were notified of the rescue.

Carnival Paradise is scheduled to arrive in Honduras on Monday.