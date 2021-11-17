Canadian mom missing from Florida since 2016, FDLE continues search for answers

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday morning as part of their search for answers in the case of a Canadian mom who was last seen in 2016.

According to FDLE, Samantha Fiddler was last seen in Bartow, Florida on November 19, 2016, leaving the Polk County Jail. She was 29 at the time.

Online arrest records show that Fiddler was arrested for trespassing.

Fiddler, a mother of three, is originally from Alberta, Canada, and moved to Florida in March of 2016 to pursue a career in wrestling and entertainment. Authorities said while living in Florida, Fiddler spent time in Polk, Orange, Miami-Dade, Brevard, Broward, Osceola and Seminole counties.

FDLE

“We are concerned for her safety because Ms. Fiddler’s family hasn’t heard from her in five years and she hasn’t posted anything on social media. Please help us provide answers to her family and her three children," FDLE Tampa Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell said.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who knew Fiddler while she lived in Florida and believe those people may have information that could solve the case. They've spoken to family members and friends of Fiddler in both Canada and Florida but need more information.

Fiddler is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and she weighed 118 pounds at the time she was last seen. At the time of her disappearance, based on her Polk County mugshot, her hair was blonde but authorities said it could also be brown or red. She is white/Native American and has several tattoos including handprints on her back that say "Ava" and "Madison."

FDLE began the investigation into Fiddler's disappearance in 2020 at the request of the Bartow Police Department, according to a press release.

If you knew Samantha Fiddler while she lived in Florida (March 2016 – November 2016), or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call FDLE Tampa at (800) 226-1140.

