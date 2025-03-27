Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin to close for major renovations this summer, reopening in 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced Thursday that Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom will close for major renovations this summer, with plans to reopen next year.

Disney said the decision comes as part of a significant update to enhance the attraction.

The ride will be temporarily shut down in August this year to accommodate the installation of new features, including a brand-new show scene with a robot character named “Buddy." Buddy will welcome guests as they prepare to go on their adventure and help them check their Star Cruisers before taking off to battle the Evil Emperor Zurg.

In addition to the introduction of new characters, ride vehicles will be revamped to include real-time scoring monitors and enhanced handheld blasters, allowing riders to aim more effectively during their mission. The static targets will also be upgraded with interactive technology to provide a more dynamic gameplay experience.

As guests wait for the revamped experience, they are encouraged to visit before the ride closes in August. The upgraded Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin is scheduled to reopen in 2026.