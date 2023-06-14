Broward County Schools votes no for clear backpacks

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Broward County School District made a big decision Tuesday to not make clear backpacks mandatory for the upcoming school year.

The board reversed an earlier decision after hundreds of parents spoke out against the change.

After hours of discussion on Tuesday night, the Broward County School Board voted not to follow through with their plan to make clear backpacks mandatory for the 2023-2024 school year.

“As someone who lost someone in a school shooting, I will say 100% it wasn’t about clear backpacks. It was about staff following the rules,” shares Debra Hixon.

Vice Chair Hixon lost her husband during the Parkland High School Shooting. She and five other board members believed the clear backpacks were not the way to go.

“On this issue, I have changed my mind,” shared Board Member Allen Zeman.

Zeman shared that he was convinced to vote no after a town hall on Monday, where more than 200 people gave passionate remarks against the move.

“I see evidence as to how many weapons are brought in around the world, but nothing about how clear backpacks can help lower that number,” shared one district student.

“You can slide a gun in between two folders, you can stick a vape pen in a folder pocket, you can stick a vape pen with your pencils; this is not going to solve anything at all,” shared one father.

Yet there was a small number who felt differently.

One student shared, “I go to Miramar High School, where last year, a student decided to bring a loaded gun onto campus last year. I remember that morning very clearly; in the corner, I saw students huddled over a book bag. Unbeknownst to me that what lied within was a loaded weapon. I don’t see this as a punishment; I see clear book bags this as a compromise to keep students, staff, and teachers safe.”

The back and forth on this decision all started back in March. It’s when this board, during a closed-door session, initially decided to require clear bags in all Broward Public Schools.

The plan to enact the bags was not announced publicly until May 5, leading to a backlash.

“Nobody came to us asking what we thought of this; you threw this at us before you even voted on it, which I think is ridiculous as well,” shares one father.

The backlash is what led to the town hall this week.

Those against the measure believed the bags would create a false sense of security and that students would be targets of bullying and theft. Other reasons were that the bags were poorly made and not easily accessible.

However, some board members on Tuesday held firm to what they believed.

“I believe in clear backpacks. I’ve been very firm, I’ve been solid,” shares Board Member Torey Alston.

“150 comments,” shares Board Member Daniel Foganholi. “250 thousand kids in our district, and maybe 300 thousand plus parents, guardians in our district. But 150 voices made you buckle, made you scared.”

The board will no longer hear this item at future board meetings.