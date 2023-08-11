Broward County Schools recruits veterans as teachers

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — As the start of another school year approaches, some school districts don’t have enough teachers to fill classrooms.

But there is one way in which Broward County is looking to recruit new teachers.

“I was in the United States Marine Corps. I did 4 years active and another 2 inactive,” shared Kristopher Butler.

Butler is a Broward County veteran who, after serving his country, returned home.

His friend told him about a unique opportunity, becoming a teacher.

“It was something I had been working towards for a while,” he shared. “Off and one with school, running out of funding for school, trying to figure something out for myself. So, the opportunity was great.”

It’s a program that originates from the state level. In 2022, the Florida Department of Education created the ‘Military Veterans Certification Pathway.’ It allows veterans to obtain a temporary 5-year teaching certificate while they work to obtain their bachelor’s degree.

Susan Rockelman is the Director of Talent Acquisition and Operations for Broward County Schools.

“This was able to expand the pool of eligible candidates, so a lot of these people, men and women, have given up or stopped their education to go serve in the armed forces for our country," she said. "So, this is also a way to allow them an opportunity to become employed while they have the opportunity to go back and finish up their degree.”

Those interested in applying must have a minimum of 48 months of military service with an honorable discharge, 60 college credits with a 2.5 GPA, pass a subject area exam, and be employed at a public or charter school in the state.

So far, Broward County has only hired two through this program, one of them being Butler. He’s a Behavioral Specialist and is one step closer to being a fully certified teacher.

“Everyone needs an opportunity. Everyone needs a door to be open. Everyone needs a yes. And that door, that opportunity, that yes, maybe something that’s life-changing for someone, including the students that we serve,” Butler stated.

He furthered, “Regardless of what, I would have become a teacher. This just allowed me to do that a year sooner than I was going to, but I’ve already been putting in the work necessary to prove that I am good for this opportunity.”

Hoping to continue paving the way for himself and others like him. It’s a reminder that no dream is out of reach.

If you would like to learn more about the program, you can visit their website.