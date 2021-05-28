Watch
Boy, 14, charged as an adult in 13-year-old girl's death

Posted at 11:26 PM, May 27, 2021
ST. JOHNS, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old cheerleader whose body was found in the northeast Florida woods earlier this month.

Court records show the State Attorney’s Office in St. Johns County filed a notice Thursday to transfer Aiden Fucci’s case from juvenile to adult court after a grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge.

Tristyn Bailey was last seen early May 9 at the community center in the Durbin Crossing community south of Jacksonville.

Officials say Bailey’s parents reported her missing later that morning, and a neighbor found her body in a heavily wooded area that evening.

