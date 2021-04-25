Watch
Biggest space station crowd in decade after SpaceX arrival

AP
In this image made from NASA TV, the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, left, approaches to the international space station, Saturday, April 24, 2021. The recycled SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts has arrived at the International Space Station, a day after launching from Florida. (NASA via AP)
Posted at 11:49 AM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 11:49:10-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The International Space Station's population has swelled to 11 with the arrival of SpaceX's third crew capsule in less than a year. It's the biggest crowd up there in more than a decade.

A recycled SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts arrived at the space station on Saturday, a day after launching from Florida.

The new arrivals — representing the U.S., France and Japan — will spend six months at the space station. They'll replace four astronauts who will return to Earth in their own Dragon capsule Wednesday.

