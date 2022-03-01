'BIDEN Fund' bill making its way through Fla. Senate to budget for inflation

The Budgeting for Inflation that Drives Elevated Needs (or BIDEN) fund is making its way through the Florida Senate.

The bill filed by Republican Representative Jay Trumbull is described as combating "federal economic policies that have resulted in an unprecedented increase in inflation."

The legislation says that "unwieldy federal spending during the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to consumer prices soaring at a pace faster than that seen in over 30 years."

The bill would transfer $2 billion from the general revenue fund to the BIDEN fund.

It passed the House on Feb. 16 with a 90-26 vote. On March 1, it was placed on the Senate calendar for a second reading.

If passed, the act would take effect on July 1.

To read the bill in its entirety, click here.