'BIDEN Fund' bill making its way through Fla. Senate to budget for inflation

Florida House of Representatives
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Members of the Florida House of Representatives work during a legislative session, Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 12:33 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 12:33:15-05

The Budgeting for Inflation that Drives Elevated Needs (or BIDEN) fund is making its way through the Florida Senate.

The bill filed by Republican Representative Jay Trumbull is described as combating "federal economic policies that have resulted in an unprecedented increase in inflation."

The legislation says that "unwieldy federal spending during the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to consumer prices soaring at a pace faster than that seen in over 30 years."

The bill would transfer $2 billion from the general revenue fund to the BIDEN fund.

It passed the House on Feb. 16 with a 90-26 vote. On March 1, it was placed on the Senate calendar for a second reading.

If passed, the act would take effect on July 1.

To read the bill in its entirety, click here.

