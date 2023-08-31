Biden approves disaster declaration for Florida after Hurricane Idalia

President Joe Biden on Thursday approved a major disaster declaration for Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The action makes federal funding available to people in Citrus, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Suwannee and Taylor counties.

The assistance can include temporary housing or home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property loss and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the store.

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain nonprofits on a cost-sharing basis for debris removal and emergency protective measures, a press release said.

Click here for more information.