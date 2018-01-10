Before you buy a home, check out this sinkhole map

WFTS Webteam
3:06 PM, May 22, 2017
Depression reported on Mediterranean Court in Hudson on private property. About 25-30 feet in diameter. Residents out of town. 

A court has upheld one couple's wire fraud conviction after they did not report a sinkhole at their home.

The pair collected over $150,000 in insurance money when a sinkhole opened up at their Spring Hill home. 

Prosecutors say they kept the sinkhole "a secret" from buyers.

A family with five kids later moved in and had to evacuate when the sinkhole opened up again.

For peace of mind when buying a home, you can refer to this map of all recorded sinkhole activity in our area.

