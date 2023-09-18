Bear sighting at Disney World causes temporary closures

ORLANDO, Fla. — A black bear sighted at Walt Disney World caused temporary closures on Monday.

According to a statement, the theme park made the decision to close Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park. They have since been reopened.

They added that they are working with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to capture and relocate the bear.

The FWC said the bear was reported in a tree at the Magic Kingdom. They believe it was likely searching for food since bears try and pack on fat reserves for winter during this time.

"In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear," an FWC official said.

There is no information at this time on how the bear got inside the park.