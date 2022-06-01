Watch
Authorities say 10-year-old Florida girl fatally shot woman

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 10-year-old Florida girl shot and killed a woman who had gotten in a fight with her mother, authorities said Monday.

The girl and her mother were taken into custody Monday night following the fatal shooting of Lashun Rodgers, 41, outside an apartment complex, according to a news release from the Orlando Police Department.

The girl was released into the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families. The girl's mother, Lakrisha Isaac, 31, was arrested on charges of manslaughter by culpable negligence, child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Isaac and Rodgers began fighting late Monday and Isaac handed her daughter a bag that contained a gun. The girl took the gun out of the bag and fired two rounds, according to police.

Any charges for the girl will be decided after a review by the State Attorney's Office, Orlando Police Department said.

Online court records showed no attorney for Isaac. Records showed she remained in jail Tuesday afternoon.

