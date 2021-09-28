Authorities arrest man wanted for shooting Florida deputy during traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect wanted for shooting a Nassau County Sheriff's Deputy during a traffic stop early on Friday morning is in custody, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Patrick McDowell, 35, was taken into custody near Callahan, which is northwest of Jacksonville, according to Nassau County Emergency Management.

McDowell is accused of shooting 29-year-old Deputy Joshua Moyers. Moyers died at a Jacksonville hospital on Sunday.

The shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Friday in Callahan.

