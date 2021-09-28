Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Authorities arrest man wanted for shooting Florida deputy during traffic stop

items.[0].image.alt
Nassau County Sheriff's Office
Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, died at a Jacksonville hospital on Sunday. Moyers was shot during a traffic stop early Friday morning in Callahan.
Deputy Josh Moyers.png
Posted at 6:59 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 18:59:05-04

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect wanted for shooting a Nassau County Sheriff's Deputy during a traffic stop early on Friday morning is in custody, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Patrick McDowell, 35, was taken into custody near Callahan, which is northwest of Jacksonville, according to Nassau County Emergency Management.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

McDowell is accused of shooting 29-year-old Deputy Joshua Moyers. Moyers died at a Jacksonville hospital on Sunday.

The shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Friday in Callahan.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Help us put books into the hands of children in our community who need them most!