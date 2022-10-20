Ambert Alert issued for 16-year-old girl last seen October 18

LAKE CITY, Fla. — An Amber Alert was issued for a teenage girl from Lake City on Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

Ashlynn Cox, 16, was last seen on October 18 in the 180th block of Southeast Beech Street in Lake City. FDLE stated that she is a white female who is 5'3" tall and 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Cox was wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans with white and lime Adidas shoes the day she went missing.

According to FDLE, she may be in the company of Jesse Hammersla, a 27-year-old white male who is 5'7" inches and 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue plaid short-sleeved button-down shirt and blue plaid shorts.

The two could be driving a 2001 gold Toyota Sienna with Florida tag number 9466AS. The vehicle has a dent on the front passenger side, and a sticker on the bottom left and right rear windshield.

There are no hubcaps on the vehicle, and the tires appear to be all black. Officials believe that they may be in Jacksonville.

Anyone with any information should contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 386-719-2005 or call 911.