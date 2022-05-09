AMBER Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy from Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 1-year-old boy. Marcus Lyles was last seen in the 2500 block of Turkey Lake Road in Orlando. He may be with Kira Lawson, 20, also from Orlando. They may be traveling in a blue Hyundai Sonata, with Florida license plate number QXYF78. The vehicle may have black tinted windows in rims.

Tweet from FDLE:

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Marcus Lyles, last seen in Orlando. The child may be with Kira Lawson. They may be traveling in a blue Hyundai Sonata, FL tag number QXYF78. Call Orange County SO at 407-254-7233 or 911. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/uz6krQLU5d — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 9, 2022

Anyone with information is urged to call FDLE at 1-888-356-4774, Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-254-7233 or 911.