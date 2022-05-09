Watch
AMBER Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy from Orlando

Posted at 8:49 PM, May 08, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 1-year-old boy. Marcus Lyles was last seen in the 2500 block of Turkey Lake Road in Orlando. He may be with Kira Lawson, 20, also from Orlando. They may be traveling in a blue Hyundai Sonata, with Florida license plate number QXYF78. The vehicle may have black tinted windows in rims.
Anyone with information is urged to call FDLE at 1-888-356-4774, Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-254-7233 or 911.

