Amber Alert issued for girl last seen in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Amber Alert was issued for a girl who was last seen in Jacksonville on Monday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued the alert for Fernanda Arias, 12, last seen in the 2300 block of Peach Drive in Jacksonville. Arias is white-Hispanic, four feet and 11 inches tall, 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

FDLE

Arias was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark pants and may be in the company of Jorge Reyes, a white-Hispanic man. The FDLE added that the two might be traveling in a dark-colored two-door Honda with a large rear spoiler.

Officials said if Arias is located, do not approach her. Instead, contact law enforcement immediately.

Those with any information regarding the whereabouts of Arias should contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.