Amber Alert issued for abducted Florida teen

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Florida teen.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 16-year-old Bruce Hagans was last seen in the 1000 block of Lincoln Terrace in Winter Garden. Hagans was last seen wearing a gray shirt.

Hagans is listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

FDLE says Hagans was abducted by a light-skinned black man with deadlocks driving a dark gray Infiniti G37.

The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous, FDLE says. If you see the suspect do not approach, call the Winter Garden Police Department at 407-877-5482 or 911.

Anyone with information on Hagans or the suspect is asked to call law enforcement immediately.

