Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl from Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The FDLE has issued an Amber Alert on Monday afternoon for a 2-year-old girl from Lee County.

FDLE said Camila Guzman went missing from the 4600 block of Deleon Street in Fort Myers. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

Guzman may have been seen in the area Cape Coral, near the 500 block of SE 5th Avenue. Officials said she may also be in the company of Luis Valentin, 24, who has a tattoo of a lion and the word "princess" on his neck.

If seen, do not approach. Call law enforcement immediately.