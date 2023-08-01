Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl last seen in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl on Monday night.

The FDLE said Barbora Zdanska is white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and 136 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach, Florida, wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black jean shorts.

Zdanska may be traveling in a blue 2014 Dodge Caravan with the Florida tag number CZ8613. The vehicle has a butterfly sticker in the top right rear window and a University of Florida "F" sticker in the top left rear window.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5100 or 911.