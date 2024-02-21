Watch Now
Amber Alert canceled for 8-month-old missing from Broward County daycare

Posted at 8:02 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 11:53:35-05

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — An Amber Alert was canceled after officials said an eight-month-old missing from Broward County was found safe on Tuesday.

Previously, Amelia was last seen at Little Hands in Learning, located at 4961 SW148 Avenue in Davie, on Feb. 20. Officials said Amelia's grandmother dropped her off at the daycare around 11 a.m. before her father, Jacob Howard, picked her up and passed her to an unknown person.

Officials believe the unknown person was Arys Martinez, Amelia's mother. They added that Howard and Arys had their parental rights terminated, and Amelia is in ChildNet's custody.

