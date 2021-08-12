AMBER Alert canceled for 4-year-old in Gainesville

UPDATE — An AMBER Alert issued early Thursday morning for a 4-year-old boy in Gainesville was canceled less than an hour after it was issued.

Authorities say Jai'lon Dorsey-Fisher has been located and is safe.

No other information has been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY — An AMBER Alert was issued early Thursday morning for 4-year-old Jai'lon Dorsey-Fisher who was last seen Wednesday night in Gainesville.

Police say Jai'lon was last seen at 8:45 p.m. at 1412 West University Avenue with Richard Booth, 52.

Jai'lon was last seen wearing a gray Nike t-shirt with black football pants and black and gold football cleats. His hair is styled as a mohawk. He is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, he's 3 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 45 pounds.

Booth is described as a white male who's bald with blue eyes. Booth is 6 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a sleeveless orange shirt, charcoal gray shorts and white tennis shoes and socks.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement describes Booth as an "abductor" in its Amber Alert flyer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gainesville Police at 352-955-1818 or 911.