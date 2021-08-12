AMBER Alert canceled for 4-year-old in Gainesville

UPDATE — An AMBER Alert issued early Thursday morning for a 4-year-old boy in Gainesville was canceled less than an hour after it was issued.
Authorities say Jai'lon Dorsey-Fisher has been located and is safe.
No other information has been released at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY — An AMBER Alert was issued early Thursday morning for 4-year-old Jai'lon Dorsey-Fisher who was last seen Wednesday night in Gainesville.
Police say Jai'lon was last seen at 8:45 p.m. at 1412 West University Avenue with Richard Booth, 52.
Jai'lon was last seen wearing a gray Nike t-shirt with black football pants and black and gold football cleats. His hair is styled as a mohawk. He is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, he's 3 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 45 pounds.
Booth is described as a white male who's bald with blue eyes. Booth is 6 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a sleeveless orange shirt, charcoal gray shorts and white tennis shoes and socks.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement describes Booth as an "abductor" in its Amber Alert flyer.
A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Jai'lon Dorsey-Fisher last seen in Gainesville.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gainesville Police at 352-955-1818 or 911.