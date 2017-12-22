Amber Alert: 14-year-old girl believed to be with sex offender may be headed to Florida

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing teen who authorities say is believed to be with a sex offender.

Nicole Hall, 14, is missing from West Virginia. She was last seen on December 18 in Lewisburg.

Nicole may be with 27-year-old Christopher Rider.

According to authorities, a felony warrant was issued for Christopher on December 20.

They are believed to be traveling to Florida.

Officials say if you locate them, do not approach, use caution and immediately contact law enforcement.