Alligator missing nose, upper jaw named after Dolly Parton song

The alligator that was taken to Gatorland after being reported wandering around Central Florida with the top half of its jaw missing now has a name, the park announced in a social media video Wednesday.

And the inspiration comes from a decades-old country music hit about a beautiful romantic rival.

“Jawlene,” named for the 1973 Dolly Parton song “Jolene,” continues to receive treatment in isolation from the other Gatorland animals. The female gator has gained about 0.3 grams, or 0.01 ounces, according to crocodilian enrichment coordinator Savannah Boan.

Gatorland, which took in the gator earlier this month, chose Jawlene from a list of names submitted by parkgoers and fans of the viral reptile, park CEO Mark McHugh said in the video.

McHugh also shared that Jawlene reached a new milestone Wednesday by eating two mice completely on her own using the back of her tongue.

The park has been in conversation with animal and human prosthetics makers about a potential prosthetic upper jaw for Jawlene but has decided to hold off while the gator gets comfortable in her new environment and puts on more weight, McHugh added.

“This little gator is an absolute treasure,” he said.

