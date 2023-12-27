Alert issued as authorities search for missing 2-year-old last seen in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was issued for a two-year-old from Miami-Dade County Wednesday morning.

Officials are searching for Ava Gantt, who was last seen in the 8000 block of SW 157th Place in Miami. They described her as a white female who is 3 feet and 31 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Gantt may be accompanied by Dante Torres, a white male who is 5 feet 11 inches and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Torres was wearing an orange t-shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes and has a full-sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

They added that they might be traveling in a 2017 silver Nissan Sentra with Florida tag number NRJC05.

If you see Gantt or Torres, officials are asking for you to contact law enforcement immediately.

Those with information regarding Gantt should call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or 911.