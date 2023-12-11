AAA expecting record holiday travel numbers from Floridians

TAMPA, Fla. — A record-setting 6.6 million Floridians will travel at least 50 miles or more during the year-end holidays, AAA forecasted Monday.

According to AAA, the 6.6 million Florida travelers would exceed 2022's record numbers by roughly 3.4%, or 218,000 travelers.

AAA forecasted that 6 million Floridians will be driving during the holiday season, another 356,790 will be taking to the skies, and more than 266,000 will take other forms of transportation.

The numbers, which do not include visitors from out of state, are part of AAA's annual holiday forecast, which expects more than 115 million travelers this season.

If the numbers come together as AAA expects, it will be the second-highest number of travelers on record, behind only 2019.

Breaking the national numbers down further, AAA said the number of air travelers will be 7.5 million in 2023. That would set a holiday record for air travelers.

If you are thinking about heading out on the road, AAA and Inrix put together a list of the best and worst times to drive during the holidays.