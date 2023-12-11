AAA expecting record holiday travel numbers from Floridians

TAMPA, Fla. — A record-setting 6.6 million Floridians will travel at least 50 miles or more during the year-end holidays, AAA forecasted Monday.
According to AAA, the 6.6 million Florida travelers would exceed 2022's record numbers by roughly 3.4%, or 218,000 travelers.
AAA forecasted that 6 million Floridians will be driving during the holiday season, another 356,790 will be taking to the skies, and more than 266,000 will take other forms of transportation.
The numbers, which do not include visitors from out of state, are part of AAA's annual holiday forecast, which expects more than 115 million travelers this season.
If the numbers come together as AAA expects, it will be the second-highest number of travelers on record, behind only 2019.
Breaking the national numbers down further, AAA said the number of air travelers will be 7.5 million in 2023. That would set a holiday record for air travelers.
If you are thinking about heading out on the road, AAA and Inrix put together a list of the best and worst times to drive during the holidays.
Date
Worst Travel Time
Best Travel Time
Saturday, December 23
11 AM - 7 PM
Before 10 AM
Sunday & Monday, December 24/25
Minimal Travel Expected
Minimal Travel Expected
Tuesday, December 26
1PM - 5PM
Before 12 PM
Wednesday, December 27
1PM - 7PM
Before 12 PM
Thursday, December 28
2PM - 8PM
Before 12 PM
Friday, December 29
2PM - 8PM
Before 12 PM
Saturday, December 30
5 PM - 7 PM
Before 12 PM
Sunday, December 31
Minimal Travel Expected
Minimal Travel Expected
Monday, January 1
Minimal Travel Expected
Minimal Travel Expected