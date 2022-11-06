A $1 million winning ticket was sold in Florida as the Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion.

As the Powerball jackpot reaches $1.9 billion, a record-breaking sum after more than thirty draws without a winner, a Powerball frenzy is engulfing the country.

After yet another drawing with no winner on Saturday night, the already-record-breaking Powerball jackpot reached $1.6 billion on Friday thanks to robust sales, breaking the previous record set by another overnight increase to $1.9 billion.

The winning numbers for Saturday night were 28, 45, 53, 56, and 69, and the red Powerball's winning number was 20.

A world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot has been awarded since 2016, and it was split among winners in Tennessee, Florida, and California.

The chances of winning the massive jackpot are still exceedingly slim—just 1 in 292.2 million.

Although no one won a billion dollars in Saturday's Powerball drawing, someone in Florida came close.

A ticket sold in Florida matched all five numbers but did not match the Powerball number to win the billion-dollar jackpot, but the lucky lottery player did win the second-tier prize of $1 million.

According to the Florida Lottery, a $1 million Powerball winner was purchased at a Publix store on US 41 in Apollo Beach. This is in Hillsborough County.

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Monday, November 7, at 10:59 p.m. ET.