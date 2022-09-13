911 call details terrifying moment Florida couple hides in locked bathroom with baby during break-in

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — A 911 call released by the Collier County Sheriff's Office details the terrifying moments a random man allegedly broke into an apartment early Sunday morning where a couple was inside with their baby.

The sheriff's office said it happened at 1:40 a.m. at a Naples apartment complex. The couple heard a loud banging on their bedroom window until it shattered, authorities said.

In the 911 call, the female victim could be heard screaming, with the baby crying in the background, as she told the dispatcher someone broke in.

The dispatcher advised the couple to hide in a locked room, so the family locked themselves in the bathroom. Later in the call, the female victim could be heard yelling "leave" and "they're breaking into the bathroom!"

After he broke in, deputies said the suspect walked through the house to the bathroom where the family was hiding and "repeatedly kicked and punched the door."

The victims later told authorities they had never seen the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Alex Caal Pop, before the break-in.

The sheriff's office said deputies were on the scene within four minutes, and Caal Pop was taken into custody without incident.

Caal Pop was "covered in blood," according to the sheriff's office, and there was a large amount of blood in the home. He was found with a fake ID card and a fake permanent resident card in his wallet, authorities said.

After his arrest, the sheriff's office said a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer was placed on Caal Pop through ICE’s 287(g) program. ICE lodges detainers on individuals arrested on criminal charges who ICE has probable cause to believe are removable aliens.

The sheriff's office said Caal Pop would be released to ICE custody after he faces the local charges against him.

The dispatcher, identified as Maggdala LaRochelle, was praised for her quick thinking in telling the family to hide in a locked room.

“This dispatcher swiftly advised the victims to go to a room that they could lock themselves inside. This, coupled with the rapid response by deputies, brought this incident to a safe conclusion,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

The department released the 911 audio call of the incident to their Facebook page. They advise the contents may be disturbing to some listeners: