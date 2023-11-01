Watch Now
9-year-old Florida girl dies when palm tree falls on her

Posted at 2023-11-01T12:56:05-0400
and last updated 2023-11-01 12:57:24-04

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A 9-year-old girl has died after officials say she was crushed by a falling palm tree.

According to WPBF, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reports the girl and her friends were playing on a strap between two large palm trees at the Smith Farm neighborhood in Lake Worth.

One of the trees fell, collapsing on the girl and injuring a boy she was playing with.

The girl was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies are still conducting a death investigation, but the incident appears to be accidental, according to the sheriff’s office.

