7-year-old runs 7 miles to honor dad and other Marines killed in Black Hawk crash

Posted at 8:30 AM, Jun 03, 2021
SANTA ROSA, Fla. (AP) — A 7-year-old girl has completed a 7-mile run in honor of her father and six Marines who were killed in a Black Hawk training crash.

Makenzie Kemp and her mother, Jenna, were already participating in the Marine Raider Foundation's 5-mile run in Pinehurst, North Carolina over Memorial Day weekend.

At the last minute, the girl asked to extend it an extra two miles in honor of each marine in her dad's unit.

The little girl was only a year old when Sgt. Kerry Michael Kemp was killed during a training mission in Santa Rosa Sound, Florida in 2015.

She raised $3,570 for the foundation.

