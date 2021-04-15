7-year-old boy killed, mother injured in Florida double shooting

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A 7-year-old boy was killed and his mother was injured while they were sleeping inside their home early Wednesday morning in Riviera Beach, police said.

Riviera Beach Police Department said officers responded to the shooting along AC Evans Street just after midnight.

Chief Nathan Osgood said at least one assailant approached the home and fired multiple rounds into the residence.

Osgood said a mother, father and two children were inside the home sleeping at the time of the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the boy and his mother shot. The father and another child were not shot, Osgood said.

Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment, but the child, who was shot more than once, later died of his injuries.

The child's mother, identified as Addiscia Ball, 28, is currently in stable condition.

The name of the boy killed in the shooting has not been released. However, police said the child attended Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School.

Osgood said police were called to the same address Tuesday afternoon because of a verbal dispute, but there was no indication that it would escalate to violence.

Police said detectives and crime scene personnel are investigating the case. No arrests have been made.

Contact the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123 or Crimestoppers at 800-458-8477 if you can help in the case.