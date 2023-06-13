7 Florida areas in top 20 of worst commutes in the country, study says

TAMPA, Fla. — A study released by MoneyGeek this month showed that Lakeland and Winter Haven residents have the third worst commutes in the entire United States, leading six other Florida areas that made the top 20.

The average one-way commute in Lakeland and Winter Haven is 31 minutes, with an average speed of 27 mph during rush hour, according to MoneyGeek. In comparison, people spend an average of 35 minutes commuting, driving at an average speed of 31 mph in other parts of the country.

The Lakeland and Winter Haven areas had a final rating of 32.6, behind areas like Stockton, Riverside, and San Bernardino in California.

The Port St. Lucie area had the sixth-worst final rating at 39.5, the Daytona Beach area was right behind at 40.2, Cape Coral landed on the list as the ninth worst at 41.2, and Orlando, Miami, and Tampa all arrived at 13th, 14th and 15th worst respectively.

MoneyGeek calculates its final rating by weighing the following:



Average one-way commute (minutes): 37.5%

Average rush hour speed (mph): 12.5%

Morning commute crash rate: 25%

Annual gas cost: 25%

The average yearly gas cost is just $1,201 for Lakeland and Winter Haven residents, lower than for residents in cities such as Riverside, California ($1,946) and New York City ($1,616).

However, Lakeland and Winter Haven's low commute rating is impacted by the rate of morning commute crashes at 2.2, which is tied for the second highest behind only Jackson, Mississippi.