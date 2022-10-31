6-year-old boy from Miami missing since August found in Canada

MIAMI, Fla. — A 6-year-old boy from Miami, who has been missing since August, was found in Canada, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Officials found JoJo in the company Jorge and Lilliam and said the child was in "good health and unharmed." Both Lilliam and Jorge have been taken into custody by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

RELATED: Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy from Miami missing for almost 1 week

Jorge "JoJo" Morales was last seen in Miami on Saturday, August 27, before he went missing for over two months.

According to Miami Police, the young boy's father, Jorge Gabriel Morales and paternal grandmother, Lilliam Morales, picked him up from his mother's home in Miami around 9:15 a.m. that Saturday. He never returned.

“This is another example how local, state, federal, and international law enforcement, along with the United States and State Attorney’s Office coming together for the safety of a child and will continue to work together to fight the greater evil,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said.