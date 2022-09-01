Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy from Miami missing for almost 1 week

MIAMI, Fla. — The FDLE issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old boy from Miami, Florida, on Friday morning.

The FDLE said Jorge Morales is a 3 feet tall, 50 lbs., Hispanic male, with brown hair and brown eyes. Morales was last seen in the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue in Miami, Florida.

He was last seen on Saturday, August 27. Officials said Morales may be in the company of his father, Jorge Morales, a 6 feet tall, Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to Miami Police, the young boy's father and paternal grandmother, Lilliam Morales, picked him up from his mother's home around 9:15 a.m. and he has not returned home since.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-596-8176 or 911.