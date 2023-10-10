Watch Now
5 people injured during scare at University of Florida vigil for Israel

UF Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Posted at 12:29 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 12:51:20-04

Five people were injured after a misunderstanding escalated into a panic during a candlelight vigil for Israel Monday night.

Officials from the University of Florida said the school community, including students, faculty, staff, and extended members, gathered for the vigil, during which one person fainted. When others asked for 911 to be called, the request was misunderstood, causing the crowd to panic and disperse.

University police secured the scene before staff provided support to those who needed it.

Police said the five people who were hurt reported minor injuries and were treated at the scene by the Gainesville Fire Rescue Department and the Gator Emergency Medical Response Unit.

"We know the fear created by this unfortunate event has left some in need of support. If you or someone you know is in need, please reach out," a statement from the university said. "UF will be providing counseling services, outreach, and other support to the community."

