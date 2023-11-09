Watch Now
5 dead in crash involving SUV, motorcycle: FHP

Posted at 7:42 AM, Nov 09, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are dead after a crash in Lee County on Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it happened around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Williams Road. It involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

FHP said the motorcyclist was traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching the intersection, while the SUV was turning left from southbound U.S. 41 onto eastbound Williams Road.

The motorcycle crashed into the right side of the SUV, troopers said. After the crash, both vehicles caught fire.

The motorcyclist, the driver of the SUV and three passengers in the SUV were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are still working to identify the people involved.

No other information has been released at this time.

