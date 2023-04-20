NWS strongly discourages deactivating emergency alerts after 4AM test sent in error

An extremely early wake-up call, thanks to the test of an emergency alert system, was sent to your phone in error, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

On Twitter, FDEM said the alert was supposed to be sent on TV, which aligns with a schedule on the Florida Association of Broadcaster's website.

According to the schedule, the alerts are sent every month, alternating between 4:50 a.m. and 1:50 p.m.

"We are taking the appropriate action to ensure this will never happen again and that only true emergencies are sent as alerts in the middle of the night," FDEM said on Twitter.

FDEM added in a statement that it's taking appropriate action to remove the company responsible for submitting the alert on Thursday morning.

The full statement is below.

The Division understands that unexpected 4:45 AM wake up calls are frustrating and would like to apologize for the early morning text.



Each month, we test emergency alerts on a variety of platforms, including radio, television, and text alerts. This particular alert was supposed to be on TV, and not disturb anyone already sleeping.



We are taking the appropriate action to remove the company responsible for submitting the alert this morning. We want to stress that while this wake up call was unwarranted, disasters can happen at any time and having a way to receive emergency alerts can save lives.



Following the alert, numerous people on social media said they would be or had already deactivated their emergency alerts to avoid another early wake-up call. In a statement, the National Weather Service in Ruskin said it "STRONGLY" discourages people from doing so.

"Deactivating alerts can prevent people from receiving critical, life-saving weather warnings from the National Weather Service," NWS said. "These weather warnings can often occur when people are sleeping. A NOAA Weather Radio is also recommended as another source of these weather warnings."