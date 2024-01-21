Watch Now
4 people shot at South Florida Best Buy, 1 critical

Crime Scene
Posted at 8:46 AM, Jan 21, 2024
PLANTATION, Fla. — Four people, including two bystanders, were shot during an altercation at a Best Buy in South Florida on Saturday.

According to Plantation Police Department officials, the shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. in the parking lot of a Best Buy store. Four individuals had exited the store when they were targeted by another group, police officials said. Two of the individuals were shot. Both were taken to area hospitals, with one in stable and the other in critical condition, police officials said.

Two bystanders were also shot and were listed in stable condition.

The suspects are still at large.

The case is still an active investigation. Anyone with information about the case can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and anyone with tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

