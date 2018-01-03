$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida; Friday's jackpot increases to $418 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- One person in Florida is waking up Wednesday an instant multi-millionaire.

That person bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket matching all five white balls drawn in Tuesday night's drawing and played the optional Megaplier.

The Megaplier was 4X meaning that Mega Millions ticket is worth $4 million. Another ticket sold in Ohio is worth $1 million for matching the five white balls without the Megaplier.

No tickets sold for Tuesday's $361 million drawing matched all six numbers, meaning the lottery's grand prize jackpot rolls over to its fourth highest amount in the fifteen year of the Mega Millions lottery.

Friday's jackpot is an estimated $418 million. The cash value is $261.5 million.

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing were 1, 42, 47, 64 and 70, with 22 as the gold Mega Ball .

The jackpot has been increasing since tickets purchased in Michigan and Rhode Island shared a $42 million jackpot on October 13.

The deadline buy a Mega Millions ticket for the $418 million jackpot is 10:00 p.m. EST on Friday, January 5.

However, you do not have to wait until Friday to become a millionaire.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is $440 million after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It is the ninth largest jackpot in Powerball history.