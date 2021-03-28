3 dead, several others injured after van carrying 11 people crashed on I-95 in Volusia County

Three are dead and several others are injured after a crash near Ormond Beach Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said a 2000 Ford van was on I-95 near Ormond Beach with 11 people inside. All were residents in another state.

The van drifted off the roadway and overturned, FHP said. The roof was ripped open from the impact and the people inside were ejected.

FHP said a 19-year-old woman, a 4-year-old girl and a third person, who was found underneath the van, all died on the scene.

Four people were taken to Halifax Medical Center, three others were taken to Florida Advent Health and a 3-year-old was airlifted to Arnold Palmer.

The four people at Halifax and the 3-year-old are all stable, the three people taken to Advent Health are in critical condition, FHP said.

This is a developing story, get the latest breaking news on ABC Action News

