3 dead, including child, after shooting inside Royal Palm Beach Publix

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says three people, including a child, are dead after a shooting inside a Publix on Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office says an adult male, adult female and child were found dead inside the Publix in the 1100 block of Royal Palm Beach Blvd.

The shooter is one of the people found dead, authorities say.

According to our sister station WPTV, Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said the deceased child is a toddler.

Authorities say it's not an active shooter incident. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are on the scene and will determine what led up to the shooting.

Authorities say the investigation is in its early stages.

No additional information has been released at this time. More information will be released as it becomes available.

