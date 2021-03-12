3 children, 2 adults killed in Central Florida crash

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say three young children and two adults were killed in a two-car crash in central Florida on Thursday night.

According to an accident report from Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Clarcona Ocoee Road and Gaymar Drive just after 8 p.m.

FHP says a sedan being driven by a 51-year-old woman tried to make a left turn from Clarcona Ocoee onto Gaymar and entered the path of another vehicle.

Both vehicles overturned and five people from the sedan were ejected and died at the scene.

FHP says the victims are a 30-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman, a 5-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl and a 5-month-old boy.

The report says the 51-year-old driver of the sedan and the 5-month-old were restrained. It's unknown if the other passengers were.

The other driver was restrained and sustained minor injuries. The 51-year-old woman sustained serious injuries.

Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Kim Montes says the crash scene was horrific.

"This is one of the most horrific scenes we've had in a very long time," Montes said during a press conference.

Montes said another fatal crash with "the same scenario" happened in the same spot on January 26.

The crash is under investigation.