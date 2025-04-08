21 horses die in early morning barn fire in Marion County

REDDICK, Fla. — A barn fire in Marion County early Tuesday morning resulted in the deaths of 21 horses.

Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) says they received a call about a fire at a barn in the 6000 block of Northwest 118th Street at 3:58 a.m.

MCFR says fire units arrived at 4:13 a.m. to find the barn fully engulfed in flames, with the roof collapsed. The fire was brought under control an hour later at 5:13 a.m.

No injuries were reported among civilians or firefighters. The State of Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigators, along with the Marion County Fire Marshal's Office, are investigating the cause of the fire.

