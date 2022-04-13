Watch
2 young children found dead in Florida after 911 hang-up calls

CNN Newsource
Posted at 8:02 AM, Apr 13, 2022
MIAMI (AP) — Police officers found two young children dead after responding to several 911 hang-up calls from an apartment in Miami.

Police spokesperson Michael Vega told news outlets officers looked inside the apartment and saw the unresponsive children late Tuesday.

Their cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

He said they appeared to be about 6 and 3 years old.

Vega said officers spoke to a woman at the scene "who appeared to be irate or going through a crisis."

She's expected to be questioned.

Her relationship with the children was unclear.

No other information has been released at this time.

