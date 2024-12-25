2 killed and another hurt in shooting outside Florida IHOP

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting outside an IHOP restaurant in South Florida on Wednesday, authorities said.

The three adults knew each other and there was no threat to the city of Miramar, said Janice McIntosh, a spokeswoman for the Miramar Police Department.

“We're not looking for any suspects at this time,” McIntosh said. “We want to reassure the public that this wasn't a random act of violence.”

Police officers responding to reports of shots being fired at the restaurant found the wounded in the parking lot. Paramedics took them to a nearby hospital where two of them died.

McIntosh said the police department wasn't immediately releasing details on the identities of those who were shot, the motive or the person or people who opened fire because of the investigation.

Miramar is located in southern Broward County, near Miami-Dade County.