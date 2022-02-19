2 injured after helicopter crashes near swimmers at Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Police in Miami Beach said two people were injured Saturday afternoon after the helicopter they were in crashed alarmingly close to swimmers.

According to police, the two occupants in the helicopter were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Unit. They are currently listed in stable condition, police said. The full extent of their injuries has not been released.

The crash, which happened around 1:10 p.m., was captured on video which police shared on Facebook.

Police said the FAA is responding.