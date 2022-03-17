Watch
2 dead, 2 injured after shooting on South Florida bus

Shooter is in custody, police said
Broward County Shooting on 3/17/2022
Two people died and two more were injured during a shooting on a Broward County transit bus on 3/17/2022.
Posted at 5:41 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 17:41:38-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — Two people were killed and two more were injured after a gunman opened fire Thursday afternoon on a Broward County transit bus in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police told the Miami ABC affiliate, WPLG, one person died "shortly after the shooting, the other (victim) was transported and died at the hospital." WPLG reported one person remains in critical condition and another victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

FLPD said the shooter surrendered after the bus driver drove to the Fort Lauderdale police station. Police said the shooter and the victims were all on board the bus.

The bus was also involved in a crash with another vehicle while going to the police station. Three people in the other car were treated for minor injuries.

Police haven't said what led to the shooting and no names of the victims or gunman have been released.

