2 critically hurt in workplace shooting in Fort Lauderdale

Posted at 1:55 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 13:56:47-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Police say a workplace shooting critically injured two people when an argument broke out among co-workers in South Florida.

Fort Lauderdale police Det. DeAnna Greenlaw told news outlets that one employee shot two co-workers and ran off on Friday morning.

There was a heavy police presence around the business, which is in a workplace in a warehouse district near Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport. Greenlaw says the victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A helicopter and police dogs were brought in to help search for the shooter. No additional details were immediately available.

