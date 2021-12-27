2 children killed, 4 injured in Florida hit-and-run

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Two children were killed and another four children were hospitalized with injuries when a car plowed into them and fled the scene in South Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that it was investigating what happened Monday outside an apartment building in Wilton Manors, Florida, along with the Wilton Manors Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Steven Gollan, a battalion chief with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, said at a news conference Monday night that the hospitalized children were "severely injured."

Gollan said the accident was "horrific."

"This event is a horrific event any time of the year, let alone right after the holidays," Gollan said. "At this time, we're helping the families as well as our first responders by having grief counselors on-site to guide them through."

The sheriff's office didn't immediately provide ages for any of the children.

Anyone with information or video of the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Wilton Manors Police Department.