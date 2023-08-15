Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

13 injured when two airboats crash in central Florida, officials say

Ambulance generic Canva.png
Canva
Ambulance generic Canva.png
Posted at 5:06 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 05:06:38-04

KENANSVILLE, Fla. — A crash involving two airboats in central Florida sent 13 people to the hospital on Monday, officials said.

The airboats, operated by Wild Florida, crashed on Cypress Lake in Kenansville, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Orlando, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Officials said a total of 28 passengers were involved, with 13 being taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately reported.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the crash. The U.S. Coast Guard will investigate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.