12-foot Great White Shark spotted off Florida Gulf coast

OCEARCH
A Great White Shark was spotted off the Florida Gulf coast Thursday.
Posted at 2:46 PM, Mar 25, 2022
A 12.3-foot Great White Shark weighing 1,644 lbs. was spotted off of Florida's Gulf coast, research organization OCEARCH said.

OCEARCH says its partners at SeaWorld named the shark Scot after the people of Nova Scotia.

Scot is an adult white shark sampled off West Ironbound Island, the 74th white shark tagged, sampled, and released by OCEARCH in the northwest Atlantic Ocean.

He most recently pinged off the Florida coast on Thursday morning at about 8:30 a.m.

